Saul Centers, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Dividends

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, (NYSE: BFS ), an equity trust (REIT), announced today the income tax of its 2024 dividends. During 2024, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends on its Common Stock totaling $2.36 per common share. For tax purposes, 71.66% of the dividends ($1.69 per common share) are characterized as ordinary income and 28.34% of the dividends ($0.67 per common share) are characterized as return of capital. The information will be reported to on Form 1099-DIV and the ordinary income portion will be reported as section 199A dividends.

During 2024, the Company declared and paid the following dividends on its preferred stock:



Four dividends totaling $1.53125 per depositary share on its 6.125% Series D Preferred Stock; and Four dividends totaling $1.50000 per depositary share on its 6.000% Series E Preferred Stock

For tax purposes, 100.0% of the Preferred Stock dividends are characterized as ordinary income. The information will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV and will be reported as section 199A dividends.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 62 properties which includes (a) 58 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 10.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

