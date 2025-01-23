Storx Network Announces Listing On Biconomy: A New Milestone In Decentralized Cloud Storage (Depin)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorX Network, a revolutionary decentralized cloud storage platform, is thrilled to announce its official listing on Biconomy, a leading global digital asset trading platform. Trading for the SRX/USDT pair will go live at 12:00 PM UTC on January 28, 2025 , with deposits and withdrawals opening at the same time. This marks a significant step forward in making StorX's cutting-edge solutions accessible to a broader audience in the space







Why StorX?

StorX is far more than a typical cloud storage solution. As a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) Project , StorX combines a trustless, open-source architecture with cutting-edge technology to disrupt the $200 billion cloud storage industry. Built on the highly efficient XDC Network , StorX leverages advanced encryption, data fragmentation, and decentralized storage nodes to provide unmatched privacy, security, and affordability. Its DePIN model ensures users participate in a resilient, distributed ecosystem while maintaining full control over their data.

Key Details of the Listing:

Trading Pair: SRX/USDT

Trading Start Time: January 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC

Deposits & Withdrawals: Open simultaneously at 12:00 PM UTC

About StorX Network:

Project Name: StorX Network

Token Symbol: SRX

Website:



Whitepaper: /storx_whitepaper_v1.pdf

Community Channels:

StorX on X:

StorX Telegram:

StorX Network Explorer:



Why This Matters:

StorX's listing on Biconomy provides investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a trusted platform to trade SRX. As a decentralized cloud storage solution powered by a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) model, StorX is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for secure, scalable, and eco-friendly data storage. Its foundation on the XDC Network , one of the most energy-efficient blockchains, ensures a sustainable approach that aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and promote green technology in the crypto sector.

Join the StorX Revolution:

Whether you are an investor, a tech enthusiast, or someone passionate about data privacy, this is your chance to be part of the StorX journey. Don't miss the opportunity to explore this groundbreaking project and contribute to shaping the future of decentralized cloud storage.

About Biconomy:

Biconomy is a globally recognized digital asset trading platform known for its transparency, innovative products, and commitment to fostering the growth of high-quality digital assets. With its extensive suite of tools and services, Biconomy continues to empower users to navigate the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape confidently.

Important Links:

New User Registration:



Referral Link: App Download:

App Download:

Find us on Official Website:

X:

Telegram:

Risk Disclaimer:

Investing in cryptocurrency carries inherent market risks. While Biconomy carefully selects quality projects, users are advised to conduct their research and invest responsibly.

Thank you for your continued support.

The StorX Network team invites everyone to join this exciting milestone and look forward to your participation in the decentralized cloud storage revolution. Together, let's build a more secure and efficient digital future.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Sophia Phillips - Dmitry Sheludko Biconomy - CEO