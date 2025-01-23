Failure To Eliminate Encroachments In Bara Bazaar Sparks Protests By Vendors

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran-e-Bara (Traders Union), Syed Ayaz Wazir, has criticized the local administration's failure to fully eliminate encroachments in Bara Bazaar, Khyber. Speaking to the following objections raised by dozens of street vendors, he expressed concern that only vulnerable pushcart vendors were removed, while illegal taxi and vehicle stands remained operational.

“The local administration conducted operations to clear the roads of illegal encroachments, but these measures were temporary,” said Wazir.“Within days, public resumed their illegal stops, causing constant road blockages.”

He warned that if encroachments are not completely eradicated within two days, the displaced pushcart vendors, with the support of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, will reclaim their previous spots on the roads.

Also Read: JUI-F Subdivision Wazir Chairman and Two Others Go Missing in Bannu

Wazir further stated that around 600 vendors could be forced to protest if the administration, TMA, and traffic police fail to take action against the ongoing illegal activities. "In such a scenario, we will stand with these poor individuals rather than the administration," he added.

He called on the authorities to ensure impartial action against all forms of encroachments in Bara Bazaar to prevent injustices and maintain order.