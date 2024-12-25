President Ilham Aliyev Orders Azerbaijani Officials To Investigate AZAL Emergency Landing
Date
12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A high-level delegation from Azerbaijan has been dispatched to
Aktau, Kazakhstan, to investigate the emergency landing of
Azerbaijan airlines flight J2-8243, Azernews
reports.
The delegation, sent on the instructions of President
Ilham Aliyev, includes:
The Minister of Digital Development and transport
The Minister of Emergency Situations
The Deputy Prosecutor General
The Deputy Minister of health
The Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency
The Vice President of AZAL
Representatives from other relevant state bodies
This coordinated effort aims to thoroughly assess the incident
and provide necessary assistance to those affected. Further updates
on the investigation will be shared as they become available.
