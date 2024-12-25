عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Orders Azerbaijani Officials To Investigate AZAL Emergency Landing

12/25/2024 5:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A high-level delegation from Azerbaijan has been dispatched to Aktau, Kazakhstan, to investigate the emergency landing of Azerbaijan airlines flight J2-8243, Azernews reports.

The delegation, sent on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, includes:

  • The Minister of Digital Development and transport
  • The Minister of Emergency Situations
  • The Deputy Prosecutor General
  • The Deputy Minister of health
  • The Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency
  • The Vice President of AZAL
  • Representatives from other relevant state bodies

This coordinated effort aims to thoroughly assess the incident and provide necessary assistance to those affected. Further updates on the investigation will be shared as they become available.

AzerNews

