Saudi Crown Prince, US. State Sec. Discuss Regional, Int'l Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salma and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday discussed the latest regional and internatinal developments.

This came during a phone call received by the Saudi prince from the US secretary, in which they considered several issues of mutual interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the phone conversation, they explored the relations between the Kingdom and the US, areas of cooperation and ways to enhance them, it said. (end)

