Trump enters White House with sense of pride

(MENAFN) As President-elect, Donald enters the White House with a sense of pride over his involvement in securing a ceasefire in Gaza, an agreement that was months in the making. While outgoing President Joe Biden dismissed Trump's claim of credit, the fact remains that Trump's administration, alongside Biden's, worked together to finalize the deal. The agreement, made just days before Trump's return to power, was seen as a strategic move by Israel to foster better relations with the incoming U.S. president. Despite his contentious relationship with Hamas, Trump’s reputation for strength in foreign policy earned him some credit for the ceasefire. His "peace through strength" mantra and "America First" approach, which at times appeared erratic, contrasted with Biden’s hesitance to fully support Ukraine or reign in Israel’s actions in Gaza. Under Biden, the U.S. was criticized for insufficient support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, while also facing scrutiny for the use of U.S. weapons in Israel's bombing of Gaza. Biden’s tenure also saw a failure to curb Iran’s influence in the Middle East and an unsuccessful withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Now, Trump looks to leverage his newfound influence, with rumors swirling that he may focus on brokering peace in Ukraine. He has often claimed that he can end the war with Russia, and his approach may involve pressuring Ukraine to concede territory to Russia. While such an agreement could appease Russia, it would likely not earn Trump a Nobel Peace Prize, nor bring lasting peace to Europe. Despite his past rhetoric against NATO, Trump has recently softened his stance, calling for European nations to increase defense spending to meet NATO's requirements. Poland, for instance, is nearing the 4.7% GDP spending target, signaling a shift in the alliance’s priorities under Trump’s influence. While Trump’s actions in global diplomacy remain unpredictable, his ambition for a lasting peace deal, particularly in Ukraine, remains a key focus of his foreign policy outlook.

