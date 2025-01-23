Israeli occupation forces intensify their assault on Jenin

(MENAFN) The Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Jenin and its refugee camp, continuing operations for a second consecutive day. Over 600 Palestinians have been displaced from the camp, and at least 10 Palestinians have been killed during the military operation, named "The Iron Wall." The operation has seen an influx of additional troops, with the occupying forces also arresting 25 Palestinians, including former prisoners, across various cities in the West Bank, such as Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm. The Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, along with the Prisoners' Club, highlighted that these arrests are part of a broader pattern of systematic detentions, which have intensified since October 7. Meanwhile, the occupation forces continue to conduct field investigations, carry out widespread harassment, and destroy Palestinian homes.



In a related development, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the risks of Israeli annexation of the West Bank, stressing that such an act would violate international law and threaten the unity of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza and the West Bank. On the ground, Palestinian resistance fighters have clashed with Israeli forces in Jenin. The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades reported ongoing resistance, particularly in areas such as Nazareth Street and the camp's alleys. Israeli forces have also pushed reinforcements to the area, bulldozed roads near Jenin’s governmental hospital, and obstructed vehicle movement.



The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has called for widespread resistance against the Israeli aggression in Jenin, urging Palestinians to confront the occupation's military actions across the West Bank. Bashir Matahin, a Jenin municipality official, reported that the displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Jenin Governmental Hospital, where they face dire conditions, including a lack of shelter. This ongoing siege of Jenin, which includes bulldozing main streets and restricting access, has escalated the humanitarian crisis in the region.

