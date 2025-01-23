Trump Halts Green Funding, Revives Fossil Fuels On Day One

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald wasted no time reshaping U.S. policy after taking office on January 20, 2025. He signed executive orders to freeze clean energy funding and boost fossil production.



The moves fulfill campaign promises but alarm climate advocates. Trump suspended all disbursements under the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden's landmark climate law.



He also paused funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law for green projects. The orders put over $300 billion in money for clean energy at risk.



Trump declared a national energy emergency to speed up oil and gas permits. He aims to increase drilling on public lands and waters. The president revoked Biden 's goal for half of new car sales to be electric by 2030.



He ordered agencies to identify ways to boost fossil fuel output quickly. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement again. He suspended offshore wind leasing and ordered a review of existing leases.







The actions came just after 2024 was confirmed as the hottest year on record. The clean energy industry warned of job losses and economic harm from the policy shift.



Some companies are already canceling planned U.S. investments. German firm RWE scrapped its offshore wind plans. Italian cable maker Prysmian nixed a factory in Massachusetts.

Energy Policy Shifts

Trump's team says the moves will lower energy costs and boost energy independence. But critics argue it will set back climate progress and cede clean tech leadership to other nations.



The orders face likely legal challenges from environmental groups. Trump defined "energy" to exclude wind and solar power in his emergency declaration. This allows him to fast-track fossil projects while slowing renewables.



He ordered reviews of appliance efficiency standards and electric vehicle incentives. Tax credits make up most clean energy spending and may prove harder to undo.



The solar industry has shown resilience, growing 128% in Trump's first term. But the policy uncertainty is rattling clean energy investors and developers. The next few months will reveal how much of Biden's climate agenda Trump can dismantle.

MENAFN23012025007421016031ID1109121435