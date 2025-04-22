403
Strategic Announcements and New Launches Mark First Two Days of EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025
Dhabi 2025, hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, have set a strong tone for the future of electric mobility in the region, marked by strategic collaborations, product unveilings, and the presence of top government and industry leaders.
On Day 1, Jameel Motors made a significant impression with the regional launch of the Farizon H9E, introduced during the main conference and followed by a live vehicle reveal. Simultaneously, UAEV signed a memorandum of understanding with ZEEKER, further cementing the UAE’s role as a hub for global EV partnerships. EMOBIITY also formalized a partnership with EMAS, a member of Elsewedy Group, in a move signaling deeper regional collaboration.
Furthering the spirit of cooperation, Green Motors signed a strategic agreement with Nirvana, highlighting joint ambitions in mobility solutions.
Day 2 featured a landmark moment with the official launch of the UAE’s National Bi-Directional Charging Infrastructure, in the presence of H.E. Eng. Sharif Alolama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs. The launch reflects the country's accelerating efforts toward smart energy integration.
With innovation at its core, EVIS continues to provide a platform for breakthrough technologies and strategic initiatives across the EV ecosystem. The event, supported by ADNOC Distribution, Abu Dhabi Mobility, and UAEV, will continue through 23 April, featuring dynamic exhibitions, an international conference, and immersive live demos.
“What we’re witnessing at EVIS is not just industry momentum — it’s a transformation,” said Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri, CEO of Nirvana MICE. “From groundbreaking launches to cross-sector partnerships, the first two days alone show that the UAE is playing a central role in redefining the global mobility landscape.”
Hesham Al Bahri, Chief Operating Officer of Nirvana MICE, added:
“The strength of EVIS lies in its ability to connect every corner of the mobility ecosystem — innovators, policymakers, investors, and operators — all under one roof. That’s how real progress happens, and we’re proud to help enable it.”
