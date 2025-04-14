Crude Soybean Oil Imports Soar 116% In First Five Months Of Oil Year: SEA

MENAFN - KNN India)India's import of crude soybean oil has more than doubled to 19.11 lakh tonne in the first five months of the current oil marketing year ending October 2025, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

The country imported 19,11,420 tonne of crude soybean degummed oil during the November 2024-March 2025 period, compared to 8,82,943 tonne in the corresponding period of the 2023-24 marketing year.

Argentina emerged as the largest supplier, with imports from the South American nation jumping to 12,16,291 tonne from 4,50,602 tonne in the previous year.

While shipments from Brazil declined marginally to 3,27,936 tonne from 3,29,843 tonne, imports from Russia saw a significant increase, reaching 1,62,347 tonne during the period, up from 41,497 tonne last year.

Despite the surge in soybean oil imports, India's total edible oil imports fell marginally to 56,39,677 tonne in the period from 57,65,232 tonne a year earlier.

The sharp jump in imports of crude soybean oil was offset by a decline in imports of crude and refined palm oil products.

Imports of crude palm oil declined to 17,23,721 tonne from 25,96,304 tonne, while inbound shipments of crude sunflower fell to 13,12,701 tonne from 13,52,451 tonne.

Similarly, imports of refined palmolein dipped to 6,62,890 tonne from 8,86,607 tonne.

Indonesia and Malaysia continue to be the major suppliers of refined bleached deodorized (RBD) palmolein and crude palm oil to India. During the November 2024-March 2025 period, Indonesia exported 8,61,362 tonne of crude palm oil and 5,70,981 tonne of RBD palmolein to India.

Malaysia exported 7,31,870 tonne of crude palm oil and 82,102 tonne of RBD palmolein to the Indian market.

(KNN Bureau)