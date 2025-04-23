403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tech Shares Boost TSX On Trump Twist
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology shares leading the charge, as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's assurance that he would not fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The TSX Composite Index came off its highs of the morning, but remained positive 158.23 points to 24,464.21.
The Canadian dollar turfed 0.19 cents to 72.02 cents U.S.
Trump also said he wanted to reach a deal with China where tariffs would not be anywhere near 145%, adding that he would set the terms of a deal if Beijing did not enter talks.
In Canada, Trump's tariff threats and annexation rhetoric have united two main election candidates in a rare consensus as both pledge to fast-track energy projects reducing U.S. export dependence ahead of the April 28 vote.
In individual stock news, Rogers Communication reported first quarter profit and revenue below analysts estimates. Rogers shares held onto gains of 13 cents to $35.25 by noon hour.
E-commerce giant Shopify and electronics manufacturing services company Celestica were among the best performers on TSX. Shopify galloped $8.18, or 6.9%, to $126.66, while shares in Celestica hurtled $8.56, or 7.5%, to $122.96.
NovaGold Resources dipped two cents to $4.80, on buying a stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska from Barrick Gold, whose shares fell $1.14, or 4.1%, to $26.48.
On the economic agenda, Statistics Canada reports its new housing price, on a month-to -month basis, compared with a 0.1% rise in the prior-year month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 3.35 points to 634.15.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with gold trailing 2.8%, while materials docked 1.2%, and energy lost 1.1%.
The five gainers were led by information technology, racing 3.6%, financials, up 1.2%, and consumer discretionary, up1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks surged on Wednesday on hopes that U.S.-China trade tensions could soon ease, while President Donald Trump signaled he doesn't plan to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell from his post as central bank leader.
The Dow Jones Industrials came down from their dizzy heights, but were still above water 366.46 points to 39,553.44.
The S&P index climbed 71.83 points, or 1.4%, to 5,359.59
The NASDAQ Composite stayed green 366.96 points, or 2.3%, to 16,667.35.
Trump said Tuesday he's willing to take a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, noting that the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports is“very high, and it won't be that high. ... No, it won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero.”
The Wall Street Journal then reported Wednesday, citing a White House official, that the administration was considering reducing China tariffs to between 50% and 65%. The report sent the U.S. benchmarks to session highs. A White House official later told reporters that such a move would have to be bilateral, however, with China lowering trade barriers as well.
Shares of Tesla popped 5% also due to easing tariff pressures and after CEO Elon Musk said during the company's Tuesday earnings call that his time spent running Trump's Department of Government Efficiency will drop“significantly” starting next month.
Investors also breathed a sigh of relief as Trump also said that he has“no intention” of firing Powell, whose term as Fed chair will end in May 2026. The comment is a reversal of sorts for the president, who fired off barbs against Powell as recently as Monday, calling the central bank leader a“major loser” and demanding that interest rates come down. Just last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post that Powell's“termination cannot come fast enough.”
Prices for the 10-year Treasury remained higher midday Wednesday lowering yields to 4.37% from Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields in opposite directions.
Oil prices stumbled $1.84 to $61.83 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold skidded $118.60 to $3,300.80 U.S.
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology shares leading the charge, as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's assurance that he would not fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The TSX Composite Index came off its highs of the morning, but remained positive 158.23 points to 24,464.21.
The Canadian dollar turfed 0.19 cents to 72.02 cents U.S.
Trump also said he wanted to reach a deal with China where tariffs would not be anywhere near 145%, adding that he would set the terms of a deal if Beijing did not enter talks.
In Canada, Trump's tariff threats and annexation rhetoric have united two main election candidates in a rare consensus as both pledge to fast-track energy projects reducing U.S. export dependence ahead of the April 28 vote.
In individual stock news, Rogers Communication reported first quarter profit and revenue below analysts estimates. Rogers shares held onto gains of 13 cents to $35.25 by noon hour.
E-commerce giant Shopify and electronics manufacturing services company Celestica were among the best performers on TSX. Shopify galloped $8.18, or 6.9%, to $126.66, while shares in Celestica hurtled $8.56, or 7.5%, to $122.96.
NovaGold Resources dipped two cents to $4.80, on buying a stake in the Donlin gold project in Alaska from Barrick Gold, whose shares fell $1.14, or 4.1%, to $26.48.
On the economic agenda, Statistics Canada reports its new housing price, on a month-to -month basis, compared with a 0.1% rise in the prior-year month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 3.35 points to 634.15.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with gold trailing 2.8%, while materials docked 1.2%, and energy lost 1.1%.
The five gainers were led by information technology, racing 3.6%, financials, up 1.2%, and consumer discretionary, up1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks surged on Wednesday on hopes that U.S.-China trade tensions could soon ease, while President Donald Trump signaled he doesn't plan to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell from his post as central bank leader.
The Dow Jones Industrials came down from their dizzy heights, but were still above water 366.46 points to 39,553.44.
The S&P index climbed 71.83 points, or 1.4%, to 5,359.59
The NASDAQ Composite stayed green 366.96 points, or 2.3%, to 16,667.35.
Trump said Tuesday he's willing to take a less confrontational approach to trade talks with China, noting that the current 145% tariff on Chinese imports is“very high, and it won't be that high. ... No, it won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero.”
The Wall Street Journal then reported Wednesday, citing a White House official, that the administration was considering reducing China tariffs to between 50% and 65%. The report sent the U.S. benchmarks to session highs. A White House official later told reporters that such a move would have to be bilateral, however, with China lowering trade barriers as well.
Shares of Tesla popped 5% also due to easing tariff pressures and after CEO Elon Musk said during the company's Tuesday earnings call that his time spent running Trump's Department of Government Efficiency will drop“significantly” starting next month.
Investors also breathed a sigh of relief as Trump also said that he has“no intention” of firing Powell, whose term as Fed chair will end in May 2026. The comment is a reversal of sorts for the president, who fired off barbs against Powell as recently as Monday, calling the central bank leader a“major loser” and demanding that interest rates come down. Just last week, Trump said in a Truth Social post that Powell's“termination cannot come fast enough.”
Prices for the 10-year Treasury remained higher midday Wednesday lowering yields to 4.37% from Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields in opposite directions.
Oil prices stumbled $1.84 to $61.83 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold skidded $118.60 to $3,300.80 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment