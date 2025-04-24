403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Says Turkey Has Enough Capacity to Host Global Sports Events
(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Thursday that Turkey possesses ample capability to organize a wide range of international athletic competitions, including the Olympic Games.
He delivered this message during the inauguration of the new UEFA branch in Istanbul, emphasizing the nation’s readiness and infrastructure to manage prestigious sports gatherings.
The newly launched Istanbul location of the European football authority is set to contribute significantly to the groundwork for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be jointly organized by Turkey and Italy.
Istanbul has a proven track record of hosting prominent UEFA tournaments.
These include landmark events such as the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.
He delivered this message during the inauguration of the new UEFA branch in Istanbul, emphasizing the nation’s readiness and infrastructure to manage prestigious sports gatherings.
The newly launched Istanbul location of the European football authority is set to contribute significantly to the groundwork for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be jointly organized by Turkey and Italy.
Istanbul has a proven track record of hosting prominent UEFA tournaments.
These include landmark events such as the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment