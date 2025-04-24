403
India Calls on Citizens to Depart Pakistan “at the earliest”
(MENAFN) India has called on its citizens currently in Pakistan to return to India “at the earliest,” following its decision to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with its neighbor. The move comes a day after the suspension of the water-sharing agreement.
The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advised nationals to refrain from traveling to Pakistan and confirmed the suspension of visa services for Pakistani citizens. Previously, India had stopped issuing visas under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) framework.
These actions follow a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead. In response, Pakistan has implemented its own countermeasures, including halting trade, closing land routes, and shutting down airspace.
