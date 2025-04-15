Bihar: Three Persons Arrested In JD-U MLA’S Nephew Murder In Khagaria

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 15 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Khagaria Police arrested three individuals in connection with the gruesome murder of the nephew of JDU MLA Panna Lal Patel on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on April 10, is being probed as a high-profile case due to the victim's political connections.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of Rajkumari Devi, her son Ashish Kumar, and Ritesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The trio had reportedly been absconding since the day of the incident.“We have arrested three accused and registered an FIR of murder and criminal conspiracy under Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) against eight persons.

“A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining accused,” SP Kumar told reporters.

According to the police, Kaushal Singh, nephew of JD-U legislator Panna Lal Patel from Beldaur Assembly constituency, was riding a bike when he was allegedly intercepted and rammed by three bikers in a village under Choutham police station jurisdiction.

After the victim fell on the ground, the accused allegedly shot him with close range. The victim died on the spot.

“Given the high-profile nature of the case, we formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to track down the culprits. Based on a tip-off, the accused were traced to Jamui district and arrested,” said the SP.

Though initial reports suggest a possible property dispute, SP Kumar stated that the exact motive is still under investigation.

The police are not ruling out a political angle, given the victim's family background.

“We're probing all angles, including whether the motive was personal, political, or linked to any local disputes,” the SP added.

Panna Lal Patel, a prominent face in Khagaria district politics, was elected from Beldaur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election.

His nephew, Kaushal Singh, was also regarded as a promising youth leader in the region.