Pinnacle Live Appoints Richard Maranville As CTO To Enhance Tech Offerings

Natalie De Fazio, President of Pinnacle Live, expressed her enthusiasm for Richard's addition to the team: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Richard to Pinnacle Live. His leadership will enhance our technology offering, creating best-in-class systems for our teams and exceptional service for our partners," said Natalie De Fazio, President of Pinnacle Live. "This addition to our leadership team underscores Pinnacle Live's intentions to elevate expectations and make things easier for our customers and team members."

Richard Maranville shared his vision for Pinnacle Live: "I'm thrilled to join Pinnacle Live and bring innovative technology that truly enhances both the event and customer experience. Our focus will be on serving our clients and team members with a user-centric approach, making every interaction meaningful and impactful. As someone who is passionate about the event industry, I look forward to working with the talented team at Pinnacle Live to drive forward the future of live events."

Richard Maranville's appointment marks a significant step forward for Pinnacle Live, as the company continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform live events. His leadership will be pivotal in driving the company's technological vision and ensuring Pinnacle Live remains at the forefront of event innovation.

About Pinnacle Live

Founded in 2021 by a passionate team of industry veterans, Pinnacle Live is redefining the world of meetings and live events with over 200+ premier hotel, resort and convention center partnerships. We specialize in creating unforgettable in-person, virtual, and hybrid events for the hospitality industry, event organizers, and corporate productions. At Pinnacle Live, our model is our advantage. Venue autonomy means were able work closely with and focus on the unique needs of our hospitality partners to deliver exceptional events, every time. Our nimble structure allows us to work efficiently, pivot quickly, and tailor solutions to ensure every live experience is extraordinary. At Pinnacle Live, we foster a culture of growth, innovation, and support, making us a sought-after company to work for. Our commitment to our team members professional and personal development ensures they thrive and deliver exceptional results. Discover the Pinnacle Live difference at .

SOURCE Pinnacle Live, LLC