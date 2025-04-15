Bols Blue 1575: A Bold Tribute To 450 Years Of Cocktail Craftsmanship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In celebration of 450 years of distilling excellence, Lucas Bols-the globally renowned spirits producer and one of the oldest Dutch companies dedicated to crafting premium cocktail experiences-is proud to launch Bols Blue 1575. More than just eye-catching-it's a modern mixology tool for elevated flavor-forward, visually striking cocktails. A bold expression of the artistry and innovation that have defined Bols for centuries, this liqueur pushes the boundaries of flavor while paying homage to its storied legacy.

"Bols Blue 1575 is a tribute to the original Blue Curaçao Liqueur and a celebration of our 450 years of distilling expertise," said Monique ten Kortenaar, Master Distiller & Distillery Manager at The Lucas Bols Distillery in Amsterdam. "With this release, we honor our heritage while pushing the possibilities of modern mixology forward."

Crafted with Heritage: Ingredients & Tasting Notes

Crafted using a century-old recipe, Bols Blue 1575 is made with the finest ingredients, including distilled orange peels and a botanical spiced rum base. A unique blend of island-inspired botanicals, including vanilla, grains of paradise, and cardamom, adds tropical spice and complexity to the rich, full-bodied flavor profile. The result is a bold and vibrant liqueur, ideal for mixologists seeking to explore new horizons in flavor.

"Blue cocktails are back-and they're bolder, brighter, and more sophisticated than ever," says Ivar de Langue, Global Education Manager and Master Bartender at Lucas Bols. "With Bols Blue 1575, we've involved bartenders in the process and created a unique expression that gives today's bartenders the tools to reinvent classic blue cocktails with a modern super premium flavor. We're excited to see how mixologists around the world will experiment, elevate, and surprise with vibrant cocktails that don't just look incredible-they taste extraordinary too."

Blue Curaçao, known for its vibrant blue color and bright citrus flavor, is a beloved staple in tropical cocktails. Originating from the Caribbean Island of Curaçao, Blue Curaçao is traditionally made from the dried peels of the Laraha fruit, a bitter citrus native to the region. These peels are steeped in alcohol to extract their signature citrus aroma and flavor, complemented by a blend of herbs and spices. The result is a refreshing, layered taste experience.

Bottled at 29.5% ABV, Bols Blue 1575 is presented in a beautifully designed 700ml bottle inspired by the vibrant island origins of Blue Curaçao. Priced at $35, this unique release will be available on shelves at select retailers, and on cocktail menus at bars, restaurants, and hotels across the United States beginning Spring 2025.

For more information about Bols Blue 1575, visit:

About The Lucas Bols Company

Lucas Bols is a global spirits company and one of the oldest active Dutch businesses, with a mission to create exceptional cocktail experiences worldwide. Present in over 110 countries, the company's portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 regional and international liqueurs and spirits. Bols-the world's first cocktail brand-features the #1 global liqueur range (excluding the USA), as well as Passoã (the leading passion fruit liqueur), Galliano, and ultra-premium Partida Tequila.

Lucas Bols is also the global leader in genever and showcases its expertise through the Bols Cocktail Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy. With nearly 450 years of innovation rooted in Amsterdam, Lucas Bols continues to inspire bartenders and cocktail lovers around the world as true Masters of Taste.

SOURCE Lucas Bols