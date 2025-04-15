Dubai Creates A New World Record With The Launch Of The World's Costliest Mocktail At Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge, Barcelo Hotel

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a city renowned for its opulence and record-breaking achievements, Dubai has once again made global headlines - this time by setting a world record for unveiling the most expensive mocktail in the world, priced at an astounding AED 12,099.

The iconic launch took place at Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, nestled within the elegant Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf. The event celebrated not just a beverage, but a bold statement of taste, luxury, and Dubai's signature flair for setting trends on a global stage. A Mocktail Like No Other - Curated for Royalty, Crafted with Gold

The visionary behind this grand concept is Ms. Sucheta Sharma, Founder of the Boho Cafe Group UAE, who along with her sister Mrs. Urvashi, set out to redefine what it means to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage.

Their goal was simple yet ambitious: to craft a drink that fuses artistic presentation, the finest ingredients, and a memory that guests could take home - literally.



Fresh Cranberry

Pomegranate Juice

Sea Salt

Sparkling Water

Mint Leaves

24 Karat Edible Gold Dust

Edible 24 Karat Packaged Gold Water (EU Certified) Topped with 23.99 Karat Edible Gold Foil and Dust (EU Certified)

This dream was brought to life by Mr. Fredrick, the creative and passionate Bar Manager at Jimmydixs, who blended tradition with innovation to deliver a one-of-a-kind creation. The mocktail features an exquisite mix of:

And here lies the crowning glory - Jimmydixs achieved the world record, and Dubai has one more world record in its kitty: the most expensive mocktail in the world, priced at AED 12,099, infused with EU-certified 24 Karat edible gold flakes and gold dust. 🥂 Served in Pure Silver Glass, Remembered Forever

What truly elevates this experience to legendary status is the presentation. The mocktail is served in a handcrafted pure silver glass, which is gifted to the guest as a takeaway collectible.

This gesture not only complements the grandeur of the drink but also transforms it into an everlasting keepsake.

“We didn't just want to serve a drink; we wanted to give our guests a moment of luxury they could own,” said Ms. Sucheta Sharma.

“This mocktail is a reflection of emotion, prestige, and craftsmanship. And there's no better place than Dubai to unveil such excellence.” 💫 A Glamorous Night of Luxury and Legacy

The launch event, attended by socialites, influencers, and media personnel, was an enchanting evening filled with sparkle, sophistication, and surprise. Guests were welcomed into a world of elegance where gold-themed décor, soothing music, and personalized service created a five-star ambiance.

One of the highlights of the evening was a lucky draw, where the winner was honored with a special felicitation by Mr. Ankur Agarwal, Chairman of BNW Developments, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour. His presence underscored the significance of the moment and added an extra layer of prestige to the launch.

The lucky draw winner was served the world's most expensive mocktail, along with two starters wrapped in 24 Karat edible gold flakes and gold dust - an opulent treat that perfectly complemented the extraordinary experience, along with the pure silver glass as a gift. 💰 The AED 12,099 Experience: Price Meets Prestige

At AED 12,099 (approximately USD 3,294 / INR 285,000 / PKR 925,000), the world's most expensive mocktail isn't just a drink - it's a symbol of Dubai's luxury spirit, a world record achievement, and a culinary collectible that has already taken the hospitality world by storm.

“Every drop tells a story,” said Mr. Fredrick.

“This isn't just about flavor. It's about making history, about aligning with Dubai's values of setting world records and delivering unforgettable experiences.” ✨ Dubai's Newest Jewel in Its Crown of Records

Dubai is no stranger to luxury and world records. From the tallest building to the largest shopping mall, the city continues to astonish and inspire.

The World's Costliest Mocktail now adds another prestigious chapter to this legacy - a golden achievement in both culinary innovation and fine dining theatrics.

With this spectacular launch, Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge has secured its place among the city's elite culinary destinations, drawing both locals and tourists eager to witness and taste history. 🌟 Special Highlight:

“Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge achieved the world record, and Dubai has one more world record in its kitty: the most expensive mocktail in the world, priced at AED 12,099 with EU-certified 24 Karat edible gold flakes and gold dust.”📍 About Jimmydixs & Boho Café Group

Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, a crown jewel within Barcelo Hotel Al Jaddaf, is part of the larger Boho Café Group UAE, known for its trend-setting culinary spaces, luxury presentations, and experiential hospitality.

Under the leadership of Ms. Sucheta Sharma, the group continues to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in the food and beverage industry.