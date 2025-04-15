403
Dubai Creates A New World Record With The Launch Of The World's Costliest Mocktail At Jimmydixs Restaurant & Lounge, Barcelo Hotel
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a city renowned for its opulence and record-breaking achievements, Dubai has once again made global headlines - this time by setting a world record for unveiling the most expensive mocktail in the world, priced at an astounding AED 12,099.
The iconic launch took place at Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, nestled within the elegant Barcelo Hotel, Al Jaddaf. The event celebrated not just a beverage, but a bold statement of taste, luxury, and Dubai's signature flair for setting trends on a global stage. A Mocktail Like No Other - Curated for Royalty, Crafted with Gold The visionary behind this grand concept is Ms. Sucheta Sharma, Founder of the Boho Cafe Group UAE, who along with her sister Mrs. Urvashi, set out to redefine what it means to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage. Their goal was simple yet ambitious: to craft a drink that fuses artistic presentation, the finest ingredients, and a memory that guests could take home - literally. This dream was brought to life by Mr. Fredrick, the creative and passionate Bar Manager at Jimmydixs, who blended tradition with innovation to deliver a one-of-a-kind creation. The mocktail features an exquisite mix of:
📍 About Jimmydixs & Boho Café Group Jimmydixs Restaurant and Lounge, a crown jewel within Barcelo Hotel Al Jaddaf, is part of the larger Boho Café Group UAE, known for its trend-setting culinary spaces, luxury presentations, and experiential hospitality. Under the leadership of Ms. Sucheta Sharma, the group continues to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in the food and beverage industry.
-
Fresh Cranberry
Pomegranate Juice
Sea Salt
Sparkling Water
Mint Leaves
24 Karat Edible Gold Dust
Edible 24 Karat Packaged Gold Water (EU Certified)
Topped with 23.99 Karat Edible Gold Foil and Dust (EU Certified)
