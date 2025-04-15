Gurugram Mayor, MCG Commissioner Inspect City's Sanitation Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 15 (IANS) Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, along with MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg and other officials, visited various areas of the city on Tuesday to take stock of the sanitation arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

The Mayor and Municipal Commissioner reached the secondary garbage collection points located at Beriwala Bagh, Jharsa, Carterpuri, and Khandsa.

They took stock of the garbage situation there and instructed the officials to clear all the points in the next two days. Officials must ensure that the garbage is picked up from the secondary garbage collection points and sent to the garbage disposal plant located at Bandhwari, they said.

Along with this, better cleanliness of the main roads, markets, garbage vulnerable points, and public places should be ensured, they added.

"The cleanliness of the city is the priority of the corporation administration. The participation of every citizen is necessary in building a clean city. We requested people to throw garbage only at designated places, reduce the use of plastic, and separate wet and dry waste," Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said.

In the previous week, in a major crackdown against 33 vehicle owners and drivers, the MCG had recommended 29 FIRs and imposed a penalty on them for throwing garbage and debris in public places.

Additional Commissioner of MCG, Dr. Balpreet Singh, said that the Sanitation Security Force (SSF) of the MCG is monitoring the situation around the clock, all seven days a week. Singh said that recently, a big plastic manufacturing factory was also raided by the SSF, in which 7,300 kg of banned plastic was confiscated and a fine of Rs 7 lakh was levied.