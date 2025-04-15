Mamata Govt Shielding Rioters In Murshidabad: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 15 (IANS) In the wake of violent unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Mamata Banerjee-led government is under fierce attack from the BJP. The party MP Jagdambika Pal has accused the West Bengal government of actively sheltering those responsible for the violence, labelling the clashes as "state-sponsored."

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Pal asserted:“The violence in Murshidabad is a direct consequence of the Mamata government's protection of rioters. Ministers in her Cabinet are openly making inflammatory statements, encouraging communal discord. One minister even declared that the Waqf law will not be honoured, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has vowed not to implement the act in the state.”

Pal said that the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by a clear majority in Parliament and is constitutionally binding on all states.“No state has the authority to reject a law duly enacted by Parliament. This kind of defiance undermines the federal structure and rule of law,” he stated.

Drawing parallels with Mamata Banerjee's earlier opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pal said,“She once claimed she wouldn't allow CAA in Bengal. Yet today, it's enforced. Similarly, her resistance to the Waqf Act is a political charade.”

The BJP MP alleged that the law-and-order situation in Murshidabad has deteriorated to the point where Hindu families have been forced to flee, with many taking refuge in neighbouring Malda district.

“A father and son were brutally assaulted. It is evident that the administration has failed, and the police have been reduced to mute spectators. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister continues her politics of appeasement,” he remarked.

Pal also slammed the alleged issuance of ration cards to illegal immigrants, stating,“Mamata Banerjee is blatantly providing government resources to Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, turning them into a vote bank. This endangers national security and provokes social unrest.”

On the Waqf (Amendment) Act itself, Pal defended the law, saying it aims to rectify past injustices and ensure that underprivileged Muslims receive the benefits previously denied to them.

“This amendment is pro-poor and pro-minority. No one should oppose a law that ensures justice and transparency.”

Referring to amendments made during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2013, Pal flayed the addition of Section 40 to the Waqf Act, which allowed Waqf boards to claim ownership of any land, often without legal scrutiny or recourse.“Congress MPs now claim they'll scrap the amendment if they return to power. But these are empty boasts-considering they haven't even reached the 100-seat mark in years,” he said.

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, stating,“When the Waqf Bill was passed in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was notably absent. If he truly believed the law was unconstitutional, why didn't he participate in the debate?”

Pal further questioned the need for street-level agitation when the matter is already sub judice.“The case is pending before the Supreme Court. Resorting to violence only reinforces the suspicion that the unrest in Bengal is being orchestrated by the state government.”

Pal warned that the unchecked infiltration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants into West Bengal remains a serious concern.

“Despite multiple advisories from the Centre, Mamata Banerjee continues to provide them protection and even grants them voter identity cards. This is bound to inflame tensions,” he said.

He noted that paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region following High Court orders, but large-scale displacement of Hindu families continues, raising questions over the state's ability-or willingness-to restore normalcy.