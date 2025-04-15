I’M Constantly Objectified For No Fault Of My Own, Says Actress Gabriella Charlton

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Lambasting those on social media who have been constantly objectifying her, Bigg Boss contestant and Tamil film actress Gabriella Charlton has lamented that she has constantly been objectified for no fault of her own.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a story in which she expressed her pain and anger.

She wrote,“I know I've addressed this multiple times, but here we go again: Is it just me, or does social media feel like an unsafe place? I'm constantly objectified-for no fault of my own.”

The actress then raised some pertinent questions. She asked,“What's so provocative about a travel vlog or a GRWM video? Why must everything be sexualized? Why must I be sexualized? Is that all I am to you?”

The actress made it clear that she wasn't going to let the negativity bring her down.

She wrote,“You don't get to make me feel small. I'm not giving you that power.”

Gabriella also gave a piece of her mind to those who indulged in verbal abuse.

She said,“And don't even get me started on the verbal abuse and lewd comments. Some of you truly disgust me. Hiding behind a screen doesn't make you bold-it just makes you a coward.”

Gabriella, who is known for her dancing skills, has participated in a number of reality dance shows on television including Jodi Number One.

The actress, who played a significant role in director Samuthirakani's 'Appa', shot to fame after she entered the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss.

Gabriella's most recent film was the action drama 'Varunan', which was directed by Jayavelmurugan and which featured Dushyanth Jayaprakash in the lead along with her film, which was produced by Karthick Sreedharan, hit screens in March this year.