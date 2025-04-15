Jay Thakkar On His Back-To-Back Releases: 'It Feels Like The Universe Is Aligning In My Favor'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Jay Thakkar feels like the universe is aligning in his favor as he gets ready for two exciting releases- "Bhool Chuk Maaf" and "Kapkapiii".

Reflecting on his dual releases, Jay shared,“Having two films hit theatres in the same month-where I'm a primary cast member and in the posters of both-feels surreal. It's a dream I've been chasing for 20 years, and to finally see it take shape is incredibly emotional.”

What makes things more exciting is the contrast between his characters in the two films. In "Bhool Chuk Maaf", Jay plays a 25-year-old charming, slightly mischievous boyfriend with rugged stubble and a knack for witty one-liners in the Banarasi dialect.“I spent time with the local community to get the dialect and slang just right. My character is quirky and adds unexpected humor to the storyline. Working with Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra ji, Seema Pahwa ji, and Raghubir Yadav ji was a masterclass in itself,” he stated.

In "Kapkapiii", however, Jay undergoes a complete transformation-clean-shaven, younger-looking, and full of innocent ambition. Talking about this, he revealed,“I play an 18-year-old chaiwala who dreams of becoming the Prime Minister someday,” he laughed.“It's a horror-comedy, so there's plenty of laughter along with some spooky surprises. Sharing screen space with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor was a riot!," he added.

Despite both films releasing in the same month, they were shot at different times. Jay explained,“Kapkapiii was shot in Delhi back in October-November two years ago, while Bhool Chuk Maaf was filmed just last year. That gap really helped me dive into each character fully and shape their journeys with more detail and authenticity.”

When asked about preparing for such diverse roles, he said,“Preparation is everything. Whether I'm playing a chaiwala with big dreams or a city guy with charm and quirks, I start by understanding their world-their hopes, fears, and history. I draw from personal experiences, research, and improvisation to build something real.”

"Bhool Chuf Maaf" is directed and written by Karan Sharma and stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. On the other hand "Kapkapiii", helmed by late Sangeeth Sivan features Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.