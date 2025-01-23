Emtiyaz Card Launched For Ministry Of Interior Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior launched a card for its employees that offers discounts on various products and services ranging from 10% to 50%.

The 'Emtiyaz' card is designed for all Ministry employees including military personnel, civilians and retirees.



The new initiative is an effort from the Ministry "appreciating their contribution, and providing exclusive benefits that align with their needs and aspiration."