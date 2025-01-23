Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Syria After 13 Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish on Thursday resumed service to Syria with an Istanbul-Damascus flight after halting operations in 2012, due to the country's civil war, which lasted over 13 years.

According to Turkiye's Anadolu News Agency, many Syrians voiced joy at returning to their homeland after years of exile.

Nearly 349 boarded flight (TK 846) to Damascus International Airport after doing ticket and passport checks, it noted.

Some were seen carrying flags from December's Syrian revolution, it added. (end) ta

