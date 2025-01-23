One&Only Portonovi Presents the Winter Wellness Retreat

(MENAFN- PRCO) This February, discover a 3 day/4-night wellness retreat along Montenegro’s untouched coastline at One&Only Portonovi. At the entrance of Boka Bay, the resort is an exceptional one-off haven on Europe’s ‘New Riviera’. Described by Byron as the world’s ‘most beautiful encounter between the land and the sea’, this little-known destination is exquisitely wild and beautiful, where the open waters of the Adriatic meet the dramatic ‘black mountains’ that give Montenegro its name.



Chenot Espace, a leading European wellness destination, combines the latest scientific advances in Western medicine with alternative therapies. Their personalised programs focus on detoxification and rejuvenation through revitalising treatments and immersive experiences.



Chenot’s holistic diagnostics, Chenot Lifestyle Biomarkers®, assess the impact of lifestyle on the vitality status and ageing process. Following this initial stage of consultation, guests receive a personalised programme with nutritional guidance, detox menus, fitness plans, targeted spa treatments, stress relieving activities and more, all designed to stimulate the body to eliminate toxins, trigger repairing and regenerative actions, resulting in increased energy levels and vitality.



The programme aims to provide a short but effective stimulation to the body to detox physically and mentally and recharge with energy, leaving a genuine feeling of wellness. Combining Chenot Method® treatments with the diet plan, is the perfect programme for those who want to begin a lifestyle overhaul. Additional experiences include breathwork masterclasses with resident energetic Doctor, Igor M, customised Chenot facial and additional diagnostic therapies, including an arterial stiffness assessment, heavy metal and minerals analysis & a stress test with HRV feedback.



With three appetising, multisensory meals per day, focusing on triggering the body’s fasting response whilst providing ample nourishment to the cells, stimulating the senses, and avoiding the unpleasant side effects and risks posed by strict, prolonged fasts. The resort’s chefs ensure the highest quality and use only the finest organic ingredients, each chosen for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-glycating properties.



Stay in unrivalled comfort with four nights at One&Only Portonovi. When booking four nights, guests can enjoy one night on the resort. Chic guest rooms, suites, and villas frame spectacular views of Boka Bay or the Mediterranean-inspired village of Portonovi, offering a window into this cinematic landscape. During the retreat, Explore Montenegro with an exceptional one-off experience, unlocking the nature of Montenegro and showcasing the beauty of the region.



Situated on the Adriatic Coast, Portonovi is an easy drive from Dubrovnik (one hour), Tivat (50 minutes), and Podgorica (two and a half hours) airports. All are served by a variety of airlines, and well equipped to handle private jets.





