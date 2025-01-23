Qatar Poised For Robust Growth In Maritime, Logistics Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is poised for a robust growth in its maritime and logistics sector supported by consistent surge in its activity.

The Seatrade Maritime Qatar and is expected to support the significant growth of the maritime sector in Qatar and contribute to the expansion of the and logistics industry.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley highlighted the importance of Qatar's maritime and logistics sector.

“We are very excited to be bringing Seatrade Maritime event to Qatar. It's been important to us to support the State of Qatar in its growth and ambition in maritime logistics for several years. I think the country is very well placed to do that and we are so excited to be working with our partners in Mwani Qatar, Ministry of Transport and all of the other main sponsors,” he said.

He added, events are a brilliant way to boost maritime industry and to catalyse change and share thought leadership to best practice.

The value of collaboration and shared goals has propelled Qatar to the exciting position today.

Commenting regarding the growth of maritime sector, Morley said,“I think if you look at the relationship of maritime sector in Qatar with energy, particularly alternative fuels like LNG, there are very few places around the world that have this kind of really good melting pot of all those different ingredients.”

“It's great to come for the event that will take place from February 4 to 5, with so many stakeholders who will share ideas that you wouldn't normally get to share. It catalyses and accelerates change very, very efficiently, which is why we're so excited to be able to do that here in Qatar for the first time,” Morley stressed.

The special features,“I think is just simply the breadth of stakeholders that are going to be there. It's very rare that you get this many leaders and influencers together in a particular sector.

Each and every one of them has an innovation and a thought leadership to share with the market that will help to create change and accelerate that change.”

“I think you can see a huge volume of international presence interested in investing in Qatar and being partners with them, and vice versa,” he added.

The event aims to spotlight and shape trends that are likely to significantly impact maritime transport and the logistics sector both in the Middle East and on a global scale.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 aligns with the expansion of maritime services, focusing on creating an ecosystem that supports both local and international shipping needs, including investments in cutting-edge port management, logistics services, and shipbuilding capabilities.

Through a series of engaging discussions and specialised workshops led by renowned experts in maritime transport, ports, and logistics from around the globe, Seatrade Maritime Qatar will strengthen Qatar's reputation as a top investment destination.

It is closely aligned with the ambitious goals of the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

