(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 22, the Second Japan-Angola Policy Consultations was held in Luanda. The representative of the Japanese side was Mr. HORIUCHI Toshihiko, Assistant and Director-General for African Affairs Department, and the Angolan side was represented by Mr. Miguel Dialamícua, Director of Asia and Oceania, of External Relations.

During the consultations, both sides exchanged views on the further progress of the bilateral relations including economic relations and development cooperation, and shared the view to further strengthen cooperation as a co-chair of TICAD 9 in August of this year, as Angola will assume the AU Presidency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its independence. Both sides also exchanged opinions on the cooperation in the international arena such as strengthening the functions of the United Nations including the Security Council reform, as well as on the situation in Africa, East Asia, Ukraine and Middle East.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.