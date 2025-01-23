Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award
Date
1/23/2025 1:05:53 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Haridwar, Uttarakhand – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, was conferred with the prestigious Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award for his exceptional and selfless service to the nation. The award was presented by Jagdish Lal Pahwa, founder of Salute Tiranga, a national social organization based in Haridwar.
While presenting the award, Jagdish Lal Pahwa praised Dr. Marwah as an inspiration for millions. He highlighted Dr. Marwah's significant contributions across diverse fields, including creative arts, education, sports, support for people with disabilities, Promotion of Sustainable Development Goals, fostering international relations, youth upliftment, and providing opportunities for underprivileged children.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members of Salute Tiranga for recognizing his efforts.“It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award in the name of a great leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. This recognition motivates me to continue serving the nation with greater enthusiasm,” said Dr. Marwah.
Dr. Marwah's work continues to inspire countless individuals, furthering social progress and national development.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
MENAFN23012025003198003206ID1109120373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.