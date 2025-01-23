Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Haridwar, Uttarakhand – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, was conferred with the prestigious Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award for his exceptional and selfless service to the nation. The award was presented by Jagdish Lal Pahwa, founder of Salute Tiranga, a national social organization based in Haridwar.



While presenting the award, Jagdish Lal Pahwa praised Dr. Marwah as an inspiration for millions. He highlighted Dr. Marwah's significant contributions across diverse fields, including creative arts, education, sports, support for people with disabilities, of Sustainable Development Goals, fostering international relations, youth upliftment, and providing opportunities for underprivileged children.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members of Salute Tiranga for recognizing his efforts.“It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award in the name of a great leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. This recognition motivates me to continue serving the nation with greater enthusiasm,” said Dr. Marwah.



Dr. Marwah's work continues to inspire countless individuals, furthering social progress and national development.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143