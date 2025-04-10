403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 10/04: Bullish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.2600. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000.
The GBP/USD pair will also react to the upcoming statements by top Fed officials like Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee, and Michele Bowman.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few days. It has moved from the year-to-date low of 1.2105 to 1.2800.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average, and is slightly above the lower side of the ascending channel. Also, it moved above the major S/R pivot point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance point at 1.3000, which is slightly above the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines tool. A move below the support at 1.2600 will invalidate the bullish view.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
