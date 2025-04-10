SPACE ID Launches Payment ID On Metamask And Binance To Simplify CEX Deposits

A Payment ID can be as simple as a name - like "jane" - which can then be mapped to CEX deposit addresses across all EVM chains, Bitcoin, and Solana. To send assets to any CEX account, a user simply needs the respective ID, like "jane@binance" or "jane@bybit" - the rest will happen automatically. This eliminates the need to double-check the address and chain for each deposit and significantly reduces the risk of losses.

Harrison Seletsky, Director of Business Development at SPACE ID , says: "Each year, crypto users lose millions of dollars to phishing scams, copy-paste errors, and wrong chain deposits. This makes crypto transactions cumbersome and stressful, not only for users, but also for exchanges themselves, and it shouldn't be. Sending crypto should be easier than traditional financial rails, not harder. With Payment ID, we have finally found a solution to this problem, and it's a simple one. One ID for every address, chain, and wallet. It's as easy as Revolut or Venmo, and that's what's needed to bring mainstream users into web3 and retain them for the long term."

Already integrated into MetaMask via the SPACE ID Snap, Payment ID can be manually mapped to any CEX deposit address. An automatic integration with Binance is coming soon that will allow the digital ID to be linked to all Binance deposit addresses upon login, with other CEX and web3 wallet integrations in the pipeline.

To create a Payment ID, users simply need a Gmail or Yahoo Mail account, making the experience far easier than traditional crypto payment rails. SPACE ID utilizes a zkEmail solution, built on decentralized zero-knowledge (ZK) architecture, to improve the user experience. This generates a ZK proof to enable email log-in for on-chain interactions while protecting user privacy.

Christian Montoya, Network Expansion Product Lead at MetaMask, says: "Web3 is all about making payments easier, but complex blockchain addresses get in the way of that. SPACE ID's novel Payment ID approach makes sending money as easy as sending an email. It's a perfect example of the kind of innovation possible with MetaMask Snaps – bringing privacy-preserving, interoperable, human-readable identities to the most popular self-custodial wallet."

SPACE ID is the leading digital identity platform, powering trustless identity solutions for users, AI agents, dApps, and beyond. With over 6.7M registered domains and 2.7M owners supported across BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Ethereum, Story Protocol, and more, SPACE ID is setting the standard for secure and verifiable web3 identities.

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT toolkit Phosphor, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on.

