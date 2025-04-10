403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 10/04: Cup And Handle (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1147. Add a stop-loss at 1.0800. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0727. Add a stop-loss at 1.1147.
If these numbers are correct, and with the price of crude oil falling, there is a likelihood that the Fed will deliver at least three cuts this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has held steady in the past few months. It jumped from a low of 1.0180 in January to a high of 1.1147 last week.The pair has remained above the 50-day moving average, a sign that bulls are in control. Most importantly, the pair has formed a cup and handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign in the market.The depth of this cup, or the distance between the upper side and the lower side is 7%. Therefore, measuring the same distance from the upper side shows the target is 1.1667. In the short-term, the target is the year-to-date high of 1.1147.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
