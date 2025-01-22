Ibovespa Drops Below 123,000 As Vale Shares Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock took a breather from its recent rally. Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, closed below 123,000 points on Wednesday.



Vale's stock decline put pressure on the index. The losses were partially offset by Wall Street's positive performance. Ibovespa fell 0.30% to 122,971.77 points.



This ended a three-day winning streak. Vale's shares dropped over 2%, weighing heavily on the index. The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real, reaching its lowest level since November 27.



The spot dollar closed at R$ 5.9465, down 1.40%. It touched an intraday low of R$ 5.9165. Corporate news drove trading as investors awaited fourth-quarter results.



The market also anticipated federal revenue data. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad hinted at better-than-expected figures. CVC's stock surged over 10% late in the session.







It emerged as the top gainer on Ibovespa. Azul 's shares also rose significantly. Investors reacted to rumors of a potential merger with Gol. The weakening dollar against the real also boosted Azul's performance.

Market Dynamics Amid Debt Restructuring

Azul announced a successful debt restructuring. The company exchanged almost all of its outstanding bonds for new obligations. This move is part of its ongoing financial reorganization efforts.



Meatpackers faced challenges due to an avian flu outbreak in the United States. Citi downgraded Minerva Foods stock from 'buy' to 'neutral'. As a result, Minerva's shares ended among the biggest losers on Ibovespa.



Heavyweight stocks Petrobras and Vale declined. Commodity prices fell amid uncertainties over Trump's trade tariffs. This put additional pressure on these major companies' stock prices.



US stock markets extended their gains. The 'Trump effect' continued to boost investor sentiment. The S&P 500 index reached a new intraday high of 6,100.81 points. This surpassed the previous record set in December.



Netflix shares jumped over 11%. The streaming giant reported surpassing 300 million subscriptions. Its fourth-quarter profits and revenues exceeded expectations. The success of the Korean series Squid Game and live sports events contributed to these strong results.



The Brazilian market's performance reflects a complex interplay of domestic and international factors. Investors continue to navigate uncertainties while seeking opportunities in this dynamic environment.

