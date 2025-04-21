Newlyweds Trek Through Flood-Hit Roads

The cloudburst-triggered disaster blocked roads, leaving many stranded and forcing them to navigate through the muck and debris of the ravaged terrain.

Newlyweds Nazir Ahmad and Zaheera Bano, though, found themselves walking through the difficult conditions, their wedding attire unscathed but their spirits lifted by the experience. Despite the exhaustion, they described the ordeal as an unexpected yet unforgettable part of their wedding day.“It was tiring, but in a way, it made the day even more special,” said Ahmad.

Other couples, too, faced similar struggles. Sunil Kumar, leading his wedding procession with his guests, was forced to walk through the debris-filled roads to reach his bride's residence.“We are helpless before nature, but since our marriage date was fixed long ago, we decided to go ahead with it,” Kumar said, making his way through the devastation caused by the landslides.

While Nazir Ahmad and Zaheera were lucky enough to receive a lift from Army personnel for part of their journey, many others, like Mashkoor Ahmad from Neel, walked long distances to continue with their wedding celebrations despite the challenging conditions.

The flash floods and landslides, which have claimed lives and caused widespread damage to infrastructure, left the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked, stranding hundreds of vehicles. Restoration efforts are underway, with authorities working to provide alternative routes while assessing the damage to affected villages. Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar confirmed that several villages have been impacted, with relief efforts already in progress.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now