HCI Named A 2025 Top 50 Private Equity Firm In The Middle Market

Achieves Honor for Fifth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners , a leading lower middle private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Grady Campbell's list of the 2025 Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle MarketTM. This marks the fifth consecutive year that HCI has appeared on the list.

Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market list is designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The list recognizes firms that demonstrate excellent leadership, a strong track record and a trusted reputation with business owners.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized for our efforts to build leading companies through partnerships that nurture sustainable businesses," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "We collaborate with company owners and management teams to pursue organic growth and strategic acquisitions that allow organizations to scale. We're proud that HCI's financial and operational support empowers our companies to identify meaningful opportunities and achieve transformational growth."

Click here to view the full list and for more information on Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market Award Program.

*Disclaimer: Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market award is a program designed by Grady Campbell. Small to mid-sized private equity firms are eligible to apply. Winning firms are selected based upon their volume of investment activity, firm policies and references from intermediaries, founders and advisors. HCI is not aware of the number of advisers surveyed for the award. HCI did not pay a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of HCI's future performance. This award represents information as of December 2024 and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

