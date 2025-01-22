BBC Travel Names Jordan Among Top 25 Destinations For 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In its inaugural guide to the 25 best places to visit this year, BBC has spotlighted Jordan as a destination that not only offers "unforgettable" experiences but also exemplifies sustainability, cultural preservation, and community-driven tourism.

Ranked 13th on the list, Jordan "shines" as a country where natural beauty, ancient history, and eco-tourism initiatives come together to create a singular experience.

The list, curated by the BBC Travel journalists in collaboration with sustainable travel authorities – including the United Nations World Organisation, World Travel and Tourism Council and Sustainable Travel International, highlighted Jordan as a beacon of heritage, conservation and innovation.

Crossroads of Civilisations

Jordan's story stretches back thousands of years, making it a living testament to the confluence of cultures and religions that have shaped human history.

From the ancient trade routes of the Nabataeans to Roman roads and early Islamic cities, the country, alongside the whole Levantine region, has served as a bridge for civilisations, linking Asia, Africa and Europe.

The echoes of the Kingdom's past remain alive in its landmarks and people, from the most famous sites to lesser-known treasures, like the Cave of the Seven Sleepers and the Baptism Site, which hold special significance as pilgrimage destinations for Muslims and Christians.

Adventure meets Heritage

For those seeking adventure, Jordan is a paradise of outdoor exploration. Ancient paths like the King's Highway, once traversed by Nabataean merchants, Roman traders and pilgrims, now attract modern hikers.

The 675-kilometre Jordan Trail connects the country's northern town of Umm Qais to Aqaba in the south, offering a unique way to explore 75 villages and towns over a span of 40 days.

In Wadi Rum, a new 120-kilometre hiking path was launched in 2023. This 10-day journey through the iconic desert landscapes combines sustainable exploration with cultural immersion, supported by local Bedouin communities. Visitors walk amidst rust-red sand dunes and towering cliffs, a setting immortalised in films like Lawrence of Arabia, or Dune.

Conservation and Biodiversity

Jordan's dedication to environmental preservation is evident in its 33 protected ecosystems. The Wadi Mujib Biosphere Reserve, the world's lowest nature reserve at 410 metres below sea level, offers adventurous treks and glimpses of rare wildlife, like the Nubian ibex.

The Aqaba Marine Reserve, recently added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green List in January 2025, boasts vibrant coral reefs supporting over 500 fish species, making it a growing hotspot for diving enthusiasts.

Beyond the iconic sites

While Jordan is famous for some UNESCO World Heritage Sites, less-known sites invite visitors to delve deeper into Jordan's hidden gems.

Umm Qais, for instance, offers Graeco-Roman ruins paired with breathtaking views of the Golan Heights, while As-Salt showcases its Harmony Trail that exemplifies interfaith coexistence and cultural heritage.

The recent addition of Umm Jimal to UNESCO's list in July 2024 further underscores Jordan's importance as a global heritage hub. This basalt-stone site, rich with Byzantine and early Islamic architecture, is a testament to the region's multifaceted history.

Tourism for sustainability

Jordan's commitment to sustainable tourism is further embodied by the Petra National Trust (PNT) and other Jordanian institutions such as the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).

Their initiatives empower local communities through education, conservation, and hands-on engagement in heritage preservation. By involving local communities in preservation efforts, these initiatives foster a sense of ownership and pride while promoting innovative conservation techniques to safeguard historical monuments, even from environmental threats.

Challenges and Resilience

Despite its many offerings, Jordan's tourism sector has faced significant challenges, particularly following the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which affected the rest of the region by leading to an 80 per cent drop in visitors to Petra and forcing the closure of dozens of hotels.

However, with its inclusion on BBC Travel's list and a renewed focus on its unique offerings, Jordan is hoping for resurgence.

As the Kingdom continues to balance heritage, sustainability and innovation, it sets an inspiring example for global tourism.