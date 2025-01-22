Qatar Media Center, Ehsan Launch Training For The Elderly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Culture's Qatar Center (QMC), in partnership with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), has launched a specialized training program.

The program kicked off with an engaging on mobile photography basics, presented by renowned photographer and trainer, Fatima Al Emadi.

The workshop offered a hands-on experience, teaching seniors how to harness the power of their mobile phones as effective photography tools. The session saw enthusiastic participation from elderly women.

This workshop is the first of many planned sessions set to run through January and February, as part of a broader training initiative designed specifically for Qatars senior citizens.

Iman Al Kaabi, the QMC's director, highlighted the remarkable engagement with the workshop and its role in enhancing the communication skills of senior professionals.

Manal Al Mannai, Ehsan's executive manager, stressed that this collaboration marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership with the QMC, by empowering the elderly citizens through these workshops and more partnerships with the State institutions.