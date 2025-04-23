403
King Meets Saudi Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, in Riyadh on Monday, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia, and checked on his health after a recent successful surgery, wishing him continued good health and well-being.
Discussions at the meeting covered the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples, according to a Royal Court statement.
