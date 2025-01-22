Embrace Pet Insurance Unveils 2024'S Biggest Trends And Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dogs :

LunaBellaCharlieDaisyLucyCooperMaxBailey (new to the list)MiloCoco

Cats :

LunaOliverMiloLeoBellaLokiCharlieLucyPepperMochi (new to the list)

While classics like Luna and Bella remained top picks for pet names, unique trends emerged in 2024. Names inspired by Taylor Swift, such as Willow (up 21%), reflect cultural influences. Other Taylor Swift-themed pet names included Benjamin Button, Meredith Grey, and Olivia Benson, named after the pop star's cats.

Other names that did not top the charts but were favorites among Embrace employees included Billie Eyeless, Ooh Child, Patty McDouble, Pablo Escobark, Torque Wrench, and Meowchelle Obama.

Top Insured Breeds of 2024

Dogs :

Mixed BreedLabrador RetrieverGolden RetrieverGoldendoodleGerman ShepherdFrench BulldogYorkshire TerrierLabrador MixSiberian HuskyLabradoodle

German Shepherd and Siberian Husky enrollments declined by 24% and 28%, respectively. Meanwhile, Goldendoodles rose in popularity by 10%, and Miniature Dachshunds saw a 49% increase.

Cats :

Domestic/mixed breedMaine coonSiameseRagdollBengalSiberianSphynxRussian BluePersianAmerican Shorthair

Domestic/mixed breed cats continued to dominate, with a 25% growth rate and a 58% increase in tabby cat enrollments.

Top Claims and Industry Insights

2024's most common claims and average costs per claim:

Allergic dermatitis: $182Diarrhea: $224 (up 12% year-over-year)Osteoarthritis: $156Vomiting: $554Anxiety: $85Otitis externa (ear infection): $204Skin mass: $580Lameness: $394Pruritus (itching): $167Cranial cruciate ligament tear: $1,447 (up 5% year-over-year)

Osteoarthritis claims saw the largest growth, increasing by 49% year-over-year. The average claim cost across all states was $445.

Record-Breaking Claims

Highest individual claims in 2024:



$41,339: Rhodesian Ridgeback (pancreatitis and gastrointestinal ulcer)

$38,917: French Bulldog (intervertebral disc disease) $37,633: Golden Retriever (hit by car)

In total, Embrace paid more than $212.5 million in claims in 2024, with 92% of all claims covered.

Unique and Noteworthy Embrace Policies



Most pets on a policy : One policyholder with 20 insured dogs, and another with 18 insured cats.

Oldest insured pets : A 20-year-old Golden Retriever, a 20-year-old Papillon, and a 23-year-old domestic medium hair cat. Top zip codes for insured pets : Ewa Beach, Hawaii; San Antonio, Texas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

"2024 was a remarkable year for Embrace, reflecting the growth of our community of pet parents and the increasing value placed on pet health and wellness," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "With over $212 million in claims paid last year, our commitment to supporting pet parents has never been stronger. At Embrace, we're dedicated to helping pet parents access and afford the care their pets deserve."

About Embrace Pet Insurance



Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers comprehensive accident and illness insurance plans. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to WorkTM certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

