Intrauterine Devices Market Set To Expand At A Robust CAGR Of 5.81% By 2030, According To Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like Bayer AG, Allergan Inc., HRA Pharma, are advancing Intrauterine Devices, improving diagnosis and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Intrauterine Devices - Global Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report offers a detailed analysis of the global intrauterine devices (IUDs) market, with a focus on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics across regions. The report thoroughly examines the market's growth trajectory, providing both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and key factors driving the demand for IUDs in the healthcare sector.

The report presents crucial statistics, including the current market landscape and emerging innovations in intrauterine device technology. It explores how advancements in design and material technologies are enhancing the efficacy, safety, and comfort of IUDs, positioning them as a preferred option for long-term contraception. These innovations are shaping the future of family planning solutions globally.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, highlighting the major players in the global IUD market, alongside emerging technologies and solutions that are expected to drive market growth. It offers an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory progress, and innovations in IUDs. This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the evolving dynamics of the IUD market and forecasting the future direction of this rapidly expanding sector within the global healthcare industry.

Some of the key insights of Intrauterine Devices Market Report:

. The global intrauterine devices market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 6.77 billion by 2030.

. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global intrauterine devices market.

. In December 2024, CooperSurgical, the company behind the Paragard intrauterine device (IUD), announced a new insertion process. The FDA-approved inserter features a built-in loading tip and single-hand functionality to simplify the placement of Paragard.

. In September 2024, CooperSurgical launched a new system to facilitate the insertion of its Paragard intrauterine device, as more women seek IUDs due to abortion restrictions and concerns over birth control access in the U.S.

. In October 2021, Bayer announced a €400 million investment to expand access to modern contraception.

. Key players in the global intrauterine devices market include CooperSurgical Inc., Bayer AG, Odyssea Pharma SPRL, Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan Inc., EUROGINE S.L., OCON Medical Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mona Lisa, Prosan International BV, SMB Corporation of India, Medicines360, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pregna International Limited, HRA Pharma, Melbea Innovations, Mylan N.V., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Intrauterine Devices Overview

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are small, reversible contraceptive devices placed in the uterus to prevent pregnancy. They are one of the most effective forms of long-term birth control, with two main types available: hormonal and copper IUDs. The devices work by preventing fertilization through various mechanisms, such as altering the uterine environment or releasing hormones that inhibit sperm movement. IUDs offer a convenient and low-maintenance option for women seeking reliable contraception, with effectiveness lasting several years depending on the type. The global market for IUDs has been growing steadily due to increasing demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), particularly in regions like North America and Europe. IUDs are also gaining attention as a preferred choice in light of changing attitudes toward contraception, including after abortion restrictions and birth control accessibility concerns.

Intrauterine Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Intrauterine Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

. Intrauterine Devices Market by Type (Hormonal Intrauterine and Copper Intrauterine).

. Intrauterine Devices Market by End-User Type (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, and Community Health Care Centers).

. Intrauterine Devices Market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Intrauterine Devices Market Dynamics

The growing awareness of family planning is a key driver of the intrauterine devices (IUDs) market. According to the WHO, approximately 1.1 billion women of reproductive age need family planning, with 270 million women having unmet contraceptive needs. As family planning becomes more popular and the demand for contraceptives rises, IUDs, which offer 99% effectiveness and long-term pregnancy prevention, are expected to see increased demand. This growth is further supported by the high rates of unintended pregnancies and the associated risks, such as unsafe abortions and maternal deaths, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

IUDs can help prevent unintended pregnancies, reducing the incidence of unsafe abortions and maternal mortality, thus contributing to the market's growth. However, potential health risks like infections, bleeding, and pain, along with the lack of protection against sexually transmitted diseases, may hinder broader adoption and slow market expansion. Despite these challenges, the increasing need for reliable contraception is expected to drive the IUD market forward from 2024 to 2030.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Intrauterine Devices Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global intrauterine devices (IUDs) market, driven by several key factors. The growing trend of planned or delayed pregnancies, along with government initiatives focused on improving family planning awareness, is fueling the market's expansion in the region. Increased female employment, greater educational attainment among women, and medical reasons are contributing to this shift towards planned pregnancies, encouraging the use of contraceptives like IUDs to delay pregnancies effectively and safely over an extended period.

Additionally, various government-backed initiatives aimed at promoting awareness about family planning, such as collaborations between health organizations to address adolescent pregnancy prevention, are further supporting the adoption of IUDs. These efforts help individuals understand the risks associated with unintended pregnancies and emphasize the benefits of family planning, which ultimately aids in controlling population growth. As a result, these combined factors are expected to drive significant growth in the intrauterine devices market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Intrauterine Devices Market Drivers

. Increasing demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) due to their high efficacy and convenience.

. Growing preference for non-hormonal birth control options as alternatives to traditional methods.

Intrauterine Devices Market Barriers

. High initial costs and limited insurance coverage for IUD insertion procedures in certain regions.

. Cultural and societal barriers, including misconceptions about IUD safety and side effects.

