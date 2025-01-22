Wed Society® Announces Top 10 Wedding Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wed Society® has revolutionized the wedding by connecting couples with highly curated local wedding vendors through its robust digital, social, and print channels. "Wed Society represents thousands of the top wedding vendors across America," said David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society®. He added, "Our proprietary research among this of influential industry leaders identified the top ten trends shaping weddings in 2025, and it's full of interesting surprises."

"The most popular wedding trend we see for 2025 is wedding content creators,” said Wed Society® founder Ashley Murphy.

Each year, in conjunction with Wedding Report, Wed Society® surveys the thousands of wedding vendor members it represents across 16 franchised markets in 11 states, and identifies the Top Ten Wedding Trends. "The most popular trend we see for 2025 is wedding content creators," said Wed Society® co-founder Ashley Bowen Murphy. "Wedding content creators are in addition to traditional photographers and videographers, capturing real-time, authentic, highly engaging social media style content," Bowen-Murphy added.

"Among the 300,000 weddings held annually across our franchise markets, there is a clear trend towards smaller wedding parties, and on the fashion front, mismatched bridesmaid dresses are all the rage," added Kami Huddleston, co-founder and creative director of Wed Society®. She added, "Couples looking for elements to modernize their big day should consider incorporating these two trends."

The full list of Wed Society's® Top 10 Wedding Trends for 2025:

Wedding Content CreatorSmall Wedding PartiesFilm Style PhotographyMismatched Bridesmaid DressesSecond Bridal DressPrivate Last DanceExperiential Wedding WeekendCustom Dance FloorsDrone FootageThemed Guest Dress Codes

Wed Society® members represent the top third of weddings conducted in each of their 16 franchised markets. For more information about Wed Society®, please visit wedsociety .

About Wed Society® :

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise, dedicated to showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with curated local vendors, and hosting member exclusive events. Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Discover more at WedSociety .

