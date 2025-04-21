Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Moroz Passes Away

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Moroz, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation and a member of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group, has passed away.

The Ukrainian parliament's press service said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, MPs, and the staff of the parliamentary apparatus express sincere condolences over the untimely passing of Volodymyr Moroz," the statement read.

Moroz served as head of the Subcommittee on Electric Power and Electricity Transportation under the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utility Services of the Verkhovna Rada.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," the parliament said.

The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Elected to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 as a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life party from electoral district No. 59 (Donetsk region), Moroz was a member of the party's parliamentary faction and a member of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utility Services.

From 2014 to 2019, he headed the Marinka District State Administration in the Donetsk region. Between 2010 and 2014, he served as deputy mayor of Kurakhove in charge of housing and utility services and city improvement.

