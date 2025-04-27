Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Terrible', Thanks PM Modi For...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas termed the terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam 'terrible' while also lauding PM Modi's commitment towards fighting terrorism.

In a post oN X (formerly Twitter), Srinivas wrote,“The incident in Pahalgam is terrible. Thank you, PM @narendramodi for your commitment to fighting terrorism.”

The Perplexity AI CEO was responding to a post by PM Modi, during a rally in Bihar a few days ago where he vowed to punish all the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.” PM Modi wrote in the post.

PM Modi had similarly also talked about the intentions behind Pahalgam terror attack in a recent Mann ki baat episode, saying, "At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, democracy was getting strengthened, there was a rise in tourism, and new opportunities were being generated for the youth, but the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir and the country did not like this. Terrorists want to destroy Kashmir once again," he said on the radio show.

Aravind Srinivas' India connection:

Srinivas has built a repuation for building Perplexity AI search assitant to rival Google Search. Prior to become a known famous in the Silicon Valley circles, the 31 year old had completed his bachelors and masters degree at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Soon afterwards, he went to the US to pursue a PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley.

In an interaction with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath earlier this year, Srinivas said,“My mom works in the central government, and my dad was an accountant. He was a financial accountant. So I am actually the first engineer in the extended family,”

“Our family had more of an accounting background. So engineering was still a new thing at the time for us,” the Perplexity AI CEO added.