China Eastern To Start Flights To Milan, Copenhagen From June-July

Dhaka: China Eastern Airlines will operate flights to two additional European destinations, Milan Malpensa and Copenhagen, from June 20 and July 25, respectively.

As per reservations, the Milan-bound flight, MU243, will depart from Shanghai Pu Dong at 13:20 local time (LT) and arrive in Milan Malpensa at 19:35 LT. The return flight, MU244, will depart from Milan Malpensa at 21:55 LT and arrive in Shanghai Pu Dong at 15:25 LT on the following day. The service will be operated daily with Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Unlike the Milan Malpensa service, China Eastern will not offer daily flights to Copenhagen. Instead, a thrice-weekly service will be operated with its A330-200 fleet. The Copenhagen-bound flight, MU707, will depart from Shanghai Pu Dong at 13:55 LT on every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday and arrive in Copenhagen at 19:00 LT. The return flight, MU708, will depart from Copenhagen at 21:00 LT and arrive in Shanghai Pu Dong at 13:15 LT on the next day.

Chinese state-owned airline China Eastern and other Chinese carriers continue to capitalize on their access to Russian airspace to expand long-haul operations across Europe. At this moment, closure of Russian airspace has forced European airlines to discontinue services to East Asian destinations.

