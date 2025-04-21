France's Encryption Crackdown Sparks Global Privacy Debate

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

France's National Assembly has rejected a legislative proposal that would have mandated encrypted messaging platforms to provide law enforcement with access to private communications. The measure, known as Article 8 of the Drug Trafficking Act, was previously approved by the Senate but faced significant opposition from privacy advocates, cybersecurity experts, and the National Commission on Informatics and Liberty . Critics argued that such backdoors could be exploited by malicious actors, thereby compromising the security of all users.

The proposed legislation aimed to compel services like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to create vulnerabilities in their encryption protocols to facilitate police surveillance. However, experts contended that introducing such backdoors would undermine the fundamental principles of end-to-end encryption, making communications susceptible to interception not just by authorities but also by cybercriminals and foreign adversaries.

Telegram, a platform known for its staunch commitment to user privacy, has been at the center of this debate. The company's founder, Pavel Durov , has consistently emphasized that Telegram would rather withdraw from a market than compromise its encryption standards. Durov's stance underscores the broader tension between national security interests and individual privacy rights.

This legislative development occurs amid heightened scrutiny of Telegram in France. Durov was arrested in August 2024 upon arrival at Le Bourget Airport and subsequently indicted on multiple charges, including complicity in the distribution of child exploitation material and drug trafficking facilitated through Telegram. French authorities invoked the LOPMI law, enacted in January 2023, which allows for the prosecution of tech executives whose platforms are used for illicit activities, even if they are not directly involved.

The LOPMI law represents a significant shift in France's approach to cybercrime, holding platform operators personally accountable for illegal activities conducted through their services. While proponents argue that such measures are necessary to combat the misuse of digital platforms, critics warn that they could set a concerning precedent, potentially stifling innovation and infringing on digital freedoms.

