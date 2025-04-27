Tork MEIA Wins Gold For 'Commitment To Sustainability'

Tork a leading global brand in professional hygiene, has been awarded Gold in the“Commitment to Sustainability” category at the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene, and Facilities (MECHF) 2025 Awards, held in Dubai.

The accolade recognizes Tork's longstanding dedication to driving sustainability and innovation across the hygiene and cleaning industry. From pioneering coreless centrefeed dispensers to introducing data-driven cleaning solutions, Tork continues to push boundaries in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for businesses and communities.

Part of Essity, a global hygiene and health company, Tork has consistently delivered professional hygiene solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiency, and support well-being in sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare and offices.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this award, which reflects our commitment to building a more sustainable hygiene industry,” said Tom Marshall, Commercial Director of Tork Middle East, India & Africa.“At Tork, sustainability isn't just a strategy – it's embedded in every product we design and every solution we offer. This recognition fuels our motivation to continue innovating with purpose.”

Among its award-winning innovations, the Tork Vision Cleaning system stands out-a digital cleaning solution that uses real-time data to optimize cleaning workflows and reduce resource consumption. The system has been widely adopted by organizations aiming to raise hygiene standards while improving environmental performance.

This recognition cements Tork's position as a trusted partner for businesses committed to responsible operations and long-term sustainability.