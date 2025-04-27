Options 360 CEO Kapil Dhama's 400-Page Schengen Visa Application Goes Viral, Ignites 'Power Of Passport' Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) Travel documents required to obtain visas for foreign countries may become a hassle for many, and the founder and CEO of Options 360, Kapil Dhama, recently showcased his trouble while getting the procedure cleared for attaining a Schengen visa.

In a social media post, Dhama shared a photograph of his nearly 400-page-long application for a Schengen visa , and this sparked a debate over the power of the Indian passport.

Writing on X, Dhama said,“Almost 400 page application for Schengen visa. Real power of passport,” he wrote.

Schengen visa

One can see a thick stack of A4 size papers, which Dhama claims are the documents needed for a Schengen visa application. His post has gone viral with more than 3.5 lakh views on X.

About Schengen visa:

A Schengen visa is required by an individual from outside the European Union, seeking a temporary stay in a country within the Schengen zone, which encompasses 30 European countries.

Dhama added that he had applied for a Schengen visa through VFS.

According to details, VFS, a private agency, helps governments handle visa applications by acting as middlemen between travellers and embassies. A traveller can submit his or her documents, biometrics (fingerprints, photo), and sometimes even attend visa interview at a VFS office instead of directly at the embassy.

Debate over image:

A few X users raised doubts about the authenticity of the entrepreneur's claims. They said their own Schengen visa applications were processed, but this amount of paperwork was not needed.

“Everyone who shows these bundles won't tell you 90-95% of these are just bank statements of last 6 months (useless activity). Thanks to UPI everyone has a very large number of transactions,” X user Ayush wrote.

“Applied and recd multiple 5 year Schengens - Netherlands online application and supporting documents were of exactly 10 pages, Austria Physical Application Form and supporting documents total 25 pages. 400 is a sham!” another person added.

“Cap. Half of that is definitely your bank statements. I've applied for a Schengen visa multiple times, tourist, visitor - everything and never have I had to submit so many documents,” a person claimed.

“I filled out a 10 page form last year and got a 30 day tourist visa in 5 days (via French embassy). Maybe 390 pages have been added in the form in the last few months,” X user Vikas quipped.