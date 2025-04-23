403
Russia, S-Africa vow stronger economic collaboration
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola on Wednesday in Moscow to reinforce their countries’ growing bilateral relationship. Lamola, who led the South African delegation at the 18th session of the Mixed Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation, highlighted the ongoing commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation.
A statement from Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that discussions covered various aspects of the traditionally strong Russian-South African ties, with a focus on collaboration within multilateral platforms like BRICS, the G20, and the UN. Both ministers agreed to work closely together on global and regional issues, adhering to international law and the principles outlined in the UN Charter.
During his visit, Lamola also attended a session of the Russia-South Africa Business Council, where South African and Russian business representatives gathered. Pavel Titov, President of Business Russia, noted that South Africa is a priority for Russian business, with ongoing discussions about using national currencies for transactions and the potential for direct air routes between the two countries.
Lamola emphasized the importance of diversifying and expanding bilateral trade, pointing out that Russia’s expertise in sectors like aerospace, energy, metallurgy, and high technology presents opportunities for South Africa in areas like security, industrialization, and infrastructure development.
Additionally, Lamola highlighted that part of the delegation’s visit was to honor the legacy of anti-apartheid leaders Moses Kotane and J.B. Marks, who are buried in Moscow.
