QIC Introduces New Features On Its Award-Winning Mobile App

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has introduced new features on its award-winning mobile application (QIC App), offering drivers and car owners extra convenience to fulfill their car-related needs.

QIC App users can now request to rent cars from selected dealerships and agencies using the application's rental feature. The service is innovatively designed to help customers easily find the car that meets their needs, and to communicate with the service providers and close the deals in further steps.

As part of the new update, QIC has also launched the price checker service on its app, which allows users to find out the fair market price of used vehicles in Qatar. This feature is designed to help customers make informed decisions before buying or selling used cars, and get better comprehensive insurance premiums based on the market value of their vehicles.

Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said:“Our app is designed to be a one-stop shop for all drivers' and car owners' needs in Qatar, and I am confident that our new features will be game changers when it comes to allowing users to have truly hassle-free experiences with their car-related requirements.