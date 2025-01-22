Compound Semiconductor Market To Surpass USD 111.6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compound size is expected to register 10.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by electric and energy.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Semiconductor was valued at USD 44.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 111.6 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

This growth is driven by the distinct advantages of compound semiconductors, which provide superior performance in high-frequency, high-power, and energy-efficient applications. These materials excel in telecommunications, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and aerospace, where their ability to handle extreme conditions, higher power, and heat resistance surpasses traditional silicon semiconductors.

One of the key drivers of the compound semiconductor market is the growing demand for advanced technologies that require high-performance materials. Compound semiconductors outperform silicon in terms of power efficiency and heat resistance, making them well-suited for next-generation applications. For example, in telecommunications, these materials are critical for 5G infrastructure and satellite communications, where high frequencies and minimal energy loss are essential. Additionally, their ruggedness makes them ideal for use in harsh environments, such as defense and aerospace, where reliability is paramount.

The compound semiconductor market is segmented based on material type, including GaN, gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon carbide (SiC), indium phosphide (InP), silicon germanium (SiGe), and gallium phosphide (GaP), among others. The GaN segment is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching USD 25 billion by 2032. GaN is highly sought after for its wide bandgap, which enables it to handle high voltages, frequencies, and temperatures. This makes it a key material for power electronics, radio frequency (RF) devices, and high-efficiency systems, particularly in applications such as 5G.

In terms of deposition technologies, the compound semiconductor market includes methods such as Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), and Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE). Among these, MBE is gaining traction due to its ability to precisely control thin film deposition at the atomic level, ensuring the production of high-quality, defect-free layers. This is particularly valuable in fields like quantum computing, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices, where material purity is crucial.

U.S. compound semiconductor compound semiconductor market in 2023 held 30.6% share in 2023. The region is seeing rapid growth driven by investments in high-performance applications, such as 5G networks, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies. The U.S. is also a leader in semiconductor research and development, bolstered by initiatives aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.

Compound Semiconductor Market Players

Companies including Wolfspeed, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Company (TSMC) are some firms working in compound semiconductor industry.

The compound semiconductor market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD billion & units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Deposition Technologies



Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

Ammonothermal

Liquid Phase Epitaxy

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Others

Market, By Type



GaN



Aluminum Gallium Nitride (AlGaN)

Indium Gallium Nitride (INGAN)

Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

Aluminum Gallium Arsenide (ALGAAS)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Indium phosphide (INP)

Silicon germanium (SIGE)

Gallium phosphide (GAP)

Aluminum gallium phosphide (ALGAP) Others

Market, By Product



LED

Optoelectronics

RF Devices



RF Power



RF Switching

Other RF Devices

Power Electronics



Discrete





Transistor







Metal oxide field-effect transistor (MOSFET)



High electron mobility transistor (HEMT)



Diode





Schottky Diode



PIN Diode



Bare Die Module

Market, By Application



General Lighting

Telecommunication

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Power Supply

Datacom

Consumer Display

Commercial

Consumer Devices Others

