Pulwama Girl Wins Gold At Thang-Ta National Championship

Sheebu Ashraf (20), a resident of Kakapora area of Pulwama, a B A student, won the medal in 30th sub junior and senior national championship 2025 held at Haridwar Uttrakhand.

Sheebu said that she was interested in sports since her childhood and started practicing for Thang-Ta when she was 11.

“I got inspired towards this game from one of my friends,” she said, adding that her parents had supported her while her coach Sajad Ahmad Dar has helped her to excel in this game.“Day by day, achieving my goal is becoming easier,” she said.

“I have taken part in several national games including two in Delhi, Chandigarh, J&K, Kanyakumari and many other places where I have won several medals,” she said.

She said that for the 30th Thang-Ta Championship, there was a camp in Srinagar for 21 days following which she visited Utrakhand this month where she managed to win the gold medal. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now