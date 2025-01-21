Two St Lucia’S: Hope Amidst Despair – A Call For Unity

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) “The strength of the societal chain is as strong as its weakest link,” ~ A call for unity. This venerable truth is comparable to the cornerstone of society – safety and security – the economy – education, health care, social services and governance.

In a nutshell, the exercise of these fundamentals are the very foundation on which – elections have consequences – governments are formed, and the responsibility to govern is inexcusable.

2025 continues the reality of two Saint Lucias as presented in two contrasting New Year's addresses: Hope amidst despair and A call for unit . It would have served well to explore pathways to get ahead in a straightforward manner vs political manipulation and vague platitudes, that evade the truth and hardly anybody believes.

On background, a recent letter published on Caribbean News Global, ( CNG ) with conspicuous similarities to Saint Lucia, stated:“Two items will determine the next general election in Trinidad and Tobago; race is not one of them. The number one issue will be the economy. [...] The second issue is crime.”

Next door in Guyana, the 2025 budget is rooted in addressing community development and the nation's fiscal plan, including tax reform, enhancing infrastructure, while promoting economic and social growth.

Exploring pathways

The elementary political considerations that passes for national messaging and reporting, continues the cycle of prioritizing political projects, loyalty and the status of power.

A review of two Saint Lucias New Year's addresses gives a compelling narrative of that which eludes an increasingly shifting landscape, focused on the divergences that manifest the sustained weakening of Saint Lucia.

Embedded in that shift downward, are the non-appearance of the pillars of social and economic transformation and the non-ability of government to power and to transform a sustainable platform for significant growth.

The challenge to remain competitive

The effects of imported inflation are often cited, the supply chain COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine, and now the Panama Canal. However, measures to counter these are non-representational by 'a government that cares.'

From tourism to agriculture, CIP , health care (UHC ), citizen security , 'Year of Infrastructure ,' Air and Seaports development , education, questions on unemployment figures, the environment, the gamble with the youth and sporting events, etc, are not welcoming signs that demonstrate and pivot impactful policies; and a vision beyond the NOW that is not politically expedient.

Structural challenges are headwinds in the Saint Lucian economy. Labour productivity, real-time output, communication efficiency, data availability, workforce retention and keeping up with the new digital economy.

“A brighter and more prosperous Saint Lucia,” is an expedited aspiration,“filled with opportunities, progress, and lasting development, for all.” ~ A call for unity!

But to arrive at that future comes the process of planning, policy formulation and allocation of resources (planting the seeds) for future deliverables to withstand both spiritual and socio-economic reforms.

The reliance on political goals cannot sustain long-term development growth. Likewise, political ideology is insufficient to sustain key foreign policy challenges facing Saint Lucia.

The intangible benefits and pitfalls are without much deliberations central to private capital investment, micro and macroeconomic challenges and several policy mishaps, that render Saint Lucia non-competitive in the development and capital development marketplace.

The current environment of high uncertainty necessitates an enabling environment for innovation, investment and the ability to compete on a level playing field. Increased productivity, import-export trade and growth that widens the economy.

Digital services are a more effective way for businesses and consumers to remove barriers and reach new markets. Enhancing integration across work platforms and developing engagement with entrepreneurs.

To drive solutions for opportunity, long-term growth and prosperity, a new development ethos/engagement, and integrated principles of best practices are paramount.

The concentration on political goals continues to hamper, private capital investment, investment projects and empowering public financing institutions. This is buttressed by ineffective representative and focused leadership, across major sectors, thoughtful of future dimensions.

Achieving sustainable economic growth in the two Saint Lucias is an illusion, as various groups, private and business slide across each other in a five-year loop.

The authorities cannot establish and support economic growth, and business development leading to the creation of more jobs in the country, in an environment of one-upmanship, mismanagement and growing illiteracy.

The latitude for irrational taxes, inhumane health services, poorly equipped schools, insufficient public facilities, an ineffective police force and the pursuit of political oppression of late, are detrimental to the forward guidance and cornerstone of democracy.

Investments necessary for the next generation to succeed will not be forthcoming. Exposing people's lives to elements of the dark, crime and a comatose health sector, and, as exemplified by the streets and roadways riddled with potholes, policymakers of apathetic dispositions will remain undue obstacles, that truncate hope amidst despair.

Saint Lucia's economy remains fragile. Internal deficiencies and heavy external dependencies (supply and demand), including geopolitical risk (policy shocks), remain on the downside. The projections for economic growth is short-lived . At the same time, the limited benefits derived are scooped up by transparent corruption and political patronage. The leftovers are served as a $500 bonus to public servants, STEP for the deprived, political vouchers as token appreciation, the distribution of political party food baskets (the glorification of poverty) and donations to selected charities and NGOs. A monopoly on hypocrisy is the new normal!

The complex relationship between politics, social and economic development and business continues to play a pivotal role in nation-building. Unpacking these are essential to“foster unity, and work collectively toward a brighter and more prosperous Saint Lucia.' And together, we can ensure a future filled with opportunities, progress, and lasting development, for all.” ~ A call for unity.

Conditions remain restrictive

In the two Saint Lucias, the challenges are economic and in large part intertwined with homicide and lawlessness, gang activity and drug trade, social deprivation, weak police and security measures, corruption, political influence, political governance coupled with inappropriate development and the lack of strong-focussed leadership.

Against this background, there is the precursor to adhere to the dangers of silence. Nonetheless, there is the net assurance of handouts to silent dissenting views.

At this point, 46 years of independence (February 22) – a commitment to socio-economic policy reforms that embody (concrete and ambitious, fiscal, structural and dynamic policies) to reshape governance and socio-economic uncertainty, with positive knock-on effects for future generations, must spark new optimism.

